MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 61,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 34.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,472,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,952,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

