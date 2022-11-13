MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.4 %

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. 9,175,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,291. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

