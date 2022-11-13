Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Raised to €330.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €325.00 ($325.00) to €330.00 ($330.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €245.00 ($245.00) to €243.00 ($243.00) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($275.00) to €265.00 ($265.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($242.00) to €246.00 ($246.00) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €260.00 ($260.00) to €255.00 ($255.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.57.

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

