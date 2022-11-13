Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.36.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.