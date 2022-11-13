Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Lowered to $75.00 at BTIG Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $105,516.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Natera by 41.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 605,768 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 234.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,484,000 after buying an additional 1,136,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

