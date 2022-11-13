National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded National Australia Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered National Australia Bank from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

