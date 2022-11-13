National Bank Financial Boosts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$2.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IAG. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.71.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

NYSE:IAG opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAMGOLD Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,588,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 316,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 66.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 42.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 594,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 177,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 56.5% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 177,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

