National Bank Financial Boosts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$2.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IAG. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.71.
NYSE:IAG opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
