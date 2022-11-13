National Bank Financial Trims Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Target Price to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday.

Keyera Price Performance

KEYUF stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Keyera has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

