National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock remained flat at $65.28 on Friday. 399,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.