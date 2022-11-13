National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $56.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,056,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 493,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 463,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.