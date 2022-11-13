National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. National Vision also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65 – $0.77 EPS.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,259. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.17%. National Vision’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 32.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

