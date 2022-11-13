National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65 – $0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 – $2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. National Vision also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.77 EPS.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of National Vision stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $40.91. 1,257,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,283,000 after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

