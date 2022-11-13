Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Natural Health Trends has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.
Natural Health Trends Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of 158.39 and a beta of 0.61. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
