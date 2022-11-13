Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Natural Health Trends has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of 158.39 and a beta of 0.61. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Natural Health Trends worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

