Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

NRP opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $559.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

