Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Update

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JSM opened at $18.99 on Friday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th.

