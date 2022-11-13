Nebulas (NAS) Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $269,210.54 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010190 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00579768 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,021.31 or 0.30199199 BTC.
About Nebulas
NAS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,863,734 coins and its circulating supply is 63,351,932 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.