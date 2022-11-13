Needham & Company LLC Raises Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target to $35.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:BHE opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Benchmark Electronics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

