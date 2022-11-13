NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,551 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. TheStreet lowered NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Shares of NTES opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

