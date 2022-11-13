Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
