Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NML. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 72,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.