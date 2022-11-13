NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Up 257.2% in October

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 257.2% from the October 15th total of 49,300 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

NRBO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.04.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by $1.50. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -21.02 EPS for the current year.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRBO Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic, and neurodegenerative diseases. It develops ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene for various indications, including COVID-19 in combination with ANA001.

