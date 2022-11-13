NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Up 257.2% in October

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBOGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 257.2% from the October 15th total of 49,300 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NRBO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.04.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by $1.50. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -21.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBOGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic, and neurodegenerative diseases. It develops ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene for various indications, including COVID-19 in combination with ANA001.

