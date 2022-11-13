Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.12% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $104,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,419,000 after buying an additional 279,855 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,030,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,436,000 after buying an additional 57,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 670,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,531 shares of company stock worth $8,403,796 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $121.44 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 213.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

