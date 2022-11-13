New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

New Gold Price Performance

NGD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,733. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.33 million, a PE ratio of -22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 345,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 99,760 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in New Gold by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 368,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,465,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.60.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.