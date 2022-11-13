New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
New Gold Price Performance
NGD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,733. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.33 million, a PE ratio of -22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.60.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
