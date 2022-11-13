New York Life Insurance Co. Acquires New Position in IQ Cleaner Transport ETF (NYSEARCA:CLNR)

New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in IQ Cleaner Transport ETF (NYSEARCA:CLNR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000. IQ Cleaner Transport ETF accounts for about 0.3% of New York Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New York Life Insurance Co. owned about 76.00% of IQ Cleaner Transport ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IQ Cleaner Transport ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CLNR stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. IQ Cleaner Transport ETF has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $26.53.

