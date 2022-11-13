Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Lowered by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NEM opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Newmont to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.