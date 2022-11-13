NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. NICE also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.40-7.60 EPS.

NICE Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NICE traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $199.05. 459,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,614. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.65. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of NICE by 668.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NICE by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

