Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives $25.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nielsen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nielsen by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nielsen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 11.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 38.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Stock Up 0.0 %

About Nielsen

Nielsen stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.