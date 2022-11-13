NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NMI by 24.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in NMI by 53.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NMI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 9.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

