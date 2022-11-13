NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 360,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 373.0 days.

NN Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGPF traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 629. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. NN Group has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $60.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

