Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Northeast Bank stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $369.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.26. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northeast Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Northeast Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northeast Bank by 30.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Northeast Bank by 23.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Northeast Bank by 288.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 32,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.