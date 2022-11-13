Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $492.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.75.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

