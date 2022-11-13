Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,627 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 3.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $26,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 693,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,439. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

