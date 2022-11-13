Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 324,628 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 222.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. 3,766,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

