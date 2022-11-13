Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 2,400 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

