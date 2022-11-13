Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 3,964 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 344,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after buying an additional 71,765 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,116,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,577,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

