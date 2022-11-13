Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,544,000 after buying an additional 34,753 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,516,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $228.39. 2,988,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,673. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.