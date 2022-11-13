Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.00. 9,601,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,127. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

