Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.96. 66,961,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,348,404. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.01.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.