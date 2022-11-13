NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NSK Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:NPSKY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 1,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,861. NSK has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

