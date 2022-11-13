NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NSK Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:NPSKY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 1,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,861. NSK has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.
NSK Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NSK (NPSKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.