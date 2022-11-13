Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $142.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.12.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 140.1% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 265.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

