Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JHAA opened at $9.22 on Friday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $848,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

