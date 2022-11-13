Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 67.4% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 587,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 35.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 53,103 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 169,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Price Performance

JEMD remained flat at $6.60 during trading on Friday. 12,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

