Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

NKG stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

