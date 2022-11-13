Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NKG stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.96.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
