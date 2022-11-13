Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

NMS opened at $11.35 on Friday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NMS Get Rating ) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

