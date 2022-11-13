Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMS opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NMS Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

