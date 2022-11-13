Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JPC opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

