Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JPC opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $9.90.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
