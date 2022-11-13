Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 174,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 115,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 44,121 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

