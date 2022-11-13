Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.12.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)
