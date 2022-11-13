Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NIM opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund ( NYSE:NIM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.36% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

