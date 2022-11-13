NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $340,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 65.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NVR by 90.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,491.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,222.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,582.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

