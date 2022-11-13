Nwam LLC Acquires 7,387 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,522,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $72.09. 3,856,207 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

